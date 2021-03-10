Suspect wanted after shooting on Alta Woods Blvd. in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting. The incident happened Wednesday morning in the 100 block of Alta Woods Boulevard.

According to investigators, a man was wounded following a dispute with another man around 11:30 a.m. The victim was then transported to the local hospital and was last listed in stable condition.

Police are working to find the suspect. If you have any information on the suspect’s whereabouts, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

