Suspect wanted after woman carjacked at Flowood apartment complex

News
Posted: / Updated:

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Flowood police are working to find a suspect after a woman was carjacked at gunpoint Sunday night. The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. at Reflection Pointe Apartments on Layfair Drive.

Officers said the suspect, who was wearing all black clothing, approached the victim after she exited her vehicle. He displayed a handgun and demanded her car keys.

According to police, officers canvased the apartment complex and discovered an abandoned vehicle from Hinds County, which had been stolen from Jackson.

The victim was not hurt during the carjacking.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories