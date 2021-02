FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Flowood police are searching for the suspect responsible for a local credit union burglary.

Officers responded to an alarm call for an ATM early Friday morning. Once they arrived on the scene, they discovered that an undetermined amount of cash had been taken.

The Black SUV truck and a white dully used in the burglary was later found abandoned and discovered stolen from a local hotel. Both vehicles were from the State of Texas.

The incident is still under investigation.