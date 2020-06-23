Suspect wanted for auto burglary in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Police Department is working to identify an auto burglary suspect.
Police said the incident happened on June 10, 2020, in the 1200 block of Main Street.
If you can identify the individual pictured, you are asked to contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.
