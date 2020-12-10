Suspect wanted for breaking into Salvation Army Angel Tree in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are working to find the suspect who broke into the Salvation Army Angel Tree on Clay Street.
The burglary happened on Tuesday, December 8. Police said they received a call just before 6:00 p.m.
Police said the suspect gained entry through the back door and stole 44 towels, one wrap, one heater, 20 pairs of socks and six fleece throws.
If you know who the suspect is, contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511.
