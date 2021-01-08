Suspect wanted for burglarizing Good Samaritan

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department needs help identifying the suspect who is responsible for burglarizing the Good Samaritan on Millsaps Avenue on January 4.

If you have any information on this individual, you are asked to contact Jackson Police at 601-960-1234.

