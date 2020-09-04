Suspect wanted for burglarizing vehicle on Arlington Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) received more than $24 million dollars in CARES Act funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The Office of Community Services within the Administration for Children and Families awarded the funding in two separate grants, one being a $9,200,678 grant for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which can be used to help pay home energy costs such as electric and gas bills. Households may also apply for regular LIHEAP funds to purchase or repair air conditioners, heaters and fans.