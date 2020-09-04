Suspect wanted for burglarizing vehicle on Arlington Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are searching for a suspect who burglarized a vehicle early Friday morning.
The burglary happened in the 800 block of Arlington Street.
If you know where the suspect is located, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
