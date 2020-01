JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is working to identify a man who took several Apple watches off display at a local T-Mobile store.

JPD believes he is responsible for similar thefts at locations in neighboring states.

The suspect appears to be traveling in a gray Chrysler 300 sedan with dark-colored wheels.

Suspect appears to be traveling in a gray Chrysler 300 sedan with dark colored wheels. pic.twitter.com/TMjEDPDpjd — Jackson Police Department (@JacksonMSPolice) January 22, 2020

If you have any information on the suspect, you are asked to Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.