Suspect wanted for stolen police car during traffic stop

UPDATE:

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV)- Police have identified 24-year-old Jesmond Deonta Rockingham as the man responsible for stealing a Crystal Springs patrol car during a traffic stop Sunday.

Police Chief Chris Palmer said the officer pulled over the male suspect in a routine traffic stop for running a stop sign, but the truck kept going.

The officer then followed the vehicle for a few blocks before hitting a light pole. That is when Rockingham tussled with the officer, overpowering him enough to get away in the squad car.

Rockingham’s vehicle was left on the scene and taken back to Crystal Springs Police Department.

He is facing charges of auto theft, aggravated assault of a police officer, and is believed to be in the Jackson area.

Authorities urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Crime Stoppers.

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss.(WJTV) – Police are searching for a man who stole a Crystal Springs police car during a traffic stop Sunday morning.

Police Chief Chris Palmer said a man ran a stop sign around 7 a.m. onWest Cayuga Street.

When an officer stopped the man, a struggle ensued, and the suspect jumped into the officer’s squad car.

Police believe they know who the suspect is, but they’re not releasing his identity just yet. The suspects vehicle was taken to the Crystal Springs Police Department while they investigate.

Palmer said he’s glad his officer was not hurt during the incident, and he plans to update the public as details develop.