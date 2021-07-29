Suspect wanted in shooting death of Brookhaven man

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A murder warrant has been issued for Armone Melike Sims in the shooting death of Darreyun James Pendleton on Wednesday, July 21, according to The Daily Leader.

Brookhaven Police Dispatch received multiple 911 calls just after 5:30 a.m. that a person had been shot in Cloverdale Apartment Complex on Williams Street.

Once officers arrived, they found Pendleton suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died from his injuries at University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson.

“We have been working with his mom and family to try to get Armone to turn himself in and bring this to a peaceful end,” said Police Chief Kenneth Collins. “We are not going to stop until we find him. Wherever he runs or hides, sooner or later we are going to find him. The world is not big enough.”

Sims, AKA “Money” or “Moolah”, is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to call Brookhaven police at 601-833-2424.