Suspect wanted in shooting near Jackson nightclub

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting near the Ace Gentlemen’s Club.

Witnesses said an argument started inside, that fight moved outside, where shots were fired. Two people were struck with a bullet and transported tot he hospital, according to police.

Evidence of this shooting is still in the parking lot. Two bullet holes in a window and what’s left of a side window.

There is currently no suspect information at this time. Both victims are in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

LATESTS STORIES: