Suspected arsonist arrested in Vicksburg

Larry Jack Shoops is charged with two counts of first-degree arson in Vicksburg.

Friday, State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney, joined by the heads of the fire, police and sheriff’s departments announced the arrest.

Authorities say Shoops set fire to the pool house and one of the apartment buildings this week. This fire was the latest in a series of suspicious fires at the closed complex with the first set back in 2016. Investigators worked with the state fire marshal’s office to look into the series and to close in on Shoops who was a suspect in the previous fires.

Shoops appeared in court Friday morning. A judge set his bond at $50,000. If convicted, he faces anywhere from 5 to 20 years in prison on each charge.