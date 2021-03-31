Suspects accused of stealing mayor’s vehicle, other auto burglaries in Crystal Springs

CRYSTAL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Crystal Springs Police Department needs help identifying the suspects who were involved in multiple auto burglaries. One of the burglaries involved the mayor’s vehicle being stolen.

Mayor Sally Garland said her truck was stolen on March 29. She said she woke up that morning, and the vehicle was gone. Her vehicle is a tan Nissan Pathfinder.

The mayor also said the suspects were involved in multiple auto burglaries.

If anyone has information related to the suspects, you are asked to call the Crystal Springs Police Department at 601-892-2121.