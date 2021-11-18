Suspects arrested after chase into Rankin County

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple local law enforcement agencies were involved in a chase that led into Rankin County on Thursday night.

The Rankin County Sheriff said the chase started in Jackson near Lakeland Drive. The Jackson Police Department reached out for assistance in the chase when it continued on Highway 471 through Flowood.

The male and female suspect were arrested once authorities ended the chase in the Brandon area.

This is an ongoing investigation. 12 News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.