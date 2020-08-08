Suspects arrested, charged in killing of off-duty Mississippi State Trooper

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple suspects have been taken into custody regarding the shooting death of off-duty state trooper Lieutenant Troy Morris.

Treyon Washington, 24, was taken into custody in Jefferson County and has been charged with murder. He is being held in the Jefferson County Detention Facility with no bond.

Cdarrius Norman, 17, and Damion Whittley, 25, were arrested in New Orleans, LA. Norman and Whitley have been charged with murder and are awaiting extradition to Mississippi.

“While we are pleased with the progress of this investigation, we realize there is much work left to be done,” said Colonel Randy Ginn. ‘The tireless efforts of law enforcement has been inspiring and the public outpouring of support and concern has touched us all and has shown Lieutenant Morris’

family that Mississippians truly care about the officers who protect them.”

“Again, I would like to start by saying that our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Lieutenant Troy Morris,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “I met with his family yesterday and assured them that we are working with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners as we

investigate his murder. The progress that has been made is a direct result of their hard work and dedication.”

This is an ongoing investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

MBI has received assistance from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, Mississippi Highway Patrol, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, U.S. Marshals Service, Louisiana State Police and several other agencies.

