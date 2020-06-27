Suspects charged in shooting at Hattiesburg nightclub

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- The Hattiesburg Police have charged a man and a woman in connection to a nightclub shooting that left several injured.

The incident happened at Zo’s Corona along JC Killings Drive just after 1 a.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived to the scene, they discovered a 35-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Shortly after, authorities learned five other individuals arrived at a local hospital in personal vehicles, seeking treatment for injuries received during the incident.

Two individuals were taken into custody at the scene. Cornelius Bowman, 36, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Maxine Santee, 30, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits.