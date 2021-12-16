Suspects try to steal Animal Rescue Fund van

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The director of one of the largest No Kill shelters in Mississippi, said two guys attempted to steal their only cargo van overnight named Chester.

“The door was open, window busted out, they tried to hotwire it and I guess they didn’t know what they were doing to it,” said Peggy Harrel, Shelter Director at American Rescue Fund of Mississippi.

Shattered glass left a huge mess to clean up. Harrell said the nonprofit group was planning a drive to Mississippi State University Friday morning to have a dozen animals spayed and neutered. Now, they’re only able to take four dogs in a smaller car.

When asked why the crooks were trying to steal this particular van, Peggy said, “we think they either thought they could take it somewhere to strip for parts or sell it.”

This is the second time crooks tried to steal from the Jackson animal shelter.

“They’ve torn all the covering on the steering covering out. We tried to crank it. It’s not letting us do anything,” said Peggy.

Insurance will take a look at it for now and replacing the van will cost more than what the shelter can afford. Just this year, the No Kill shelter has had far less donations.

“We’ve had a couple of our dogs that have had cancer that have been very expensive to treat. We expect to come up with the money to make them either well or comfortable for whatever they have left.”

And to have the crime carried out with the holidays just around the corner is disheartening.

“The ideal would be a nice big van and get a lot of Kennels in.”

Harrell credits the guard working across the street at another business likely prevented the would-be thieves from doing even worse damage.