Suspects wanted after 3 shot at Hickory Hills Apartments in Kosciusko

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko police are working to find the suspects responsible for injuring three people during a shooting.

The shooting happened at Hickory Hills Apartments on Highway 12 West on October 9, 2020. Investigators said the suspects left the area in a Silver Dodge Charger.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 662-355-8577 or the Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131. Anyone with information that leads to an arrest can receive an award up to $2500.00. All information is 100% confidential.

