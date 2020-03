RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Ridgeland Police Department is working to find the suspects responsible for burglarizing several vehicles along the Lake Harbor corridor.

Police said the incidents happened during the early morning hours of Sunday, March 8. According to investigators, all of the burglarized vehicles were left unlocked.

One of the suspects was captured on a surveillance camera. If you know who the suspects are, call Ridgeland Police at 601-856-2121.