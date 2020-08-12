Suspects wanted for auto burglaries in Messina Heights area

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to identify several suspects wanted for multiple auto burglaries.
The burglaries happened in the Messina Heights area. One incident was captured on surveillance video.
If you know who the suspects are, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
