Suspects wanted for auto burglaries in north Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is working to find the suspects who are wanted for several auto burglaries and an auto theft that happened in the north Jackson area.

Investigators said the suspects are in a silver four-door Lexus GS 350. The license tag is HNK 7680. Police believe the tag was switched, and the vehicle was possibly stoleln.

If you know who the suspects are, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477). If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could get a $2,500 reward.