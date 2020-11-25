Suspects wanted for breaking into church on Capitol Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find the suspects responsible for breaking into a local church.

Investigators said the suspects broke into the church several times this month. One suspect was captured on surveillance video entering through an elevated window.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

