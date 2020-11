BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Brookhaven police are working to find the suspects responsible for several burglaries in the city.

The burglaries occurred between November 20 and November 22, according to police.

Anyone with information in reference to the identity of these two individuals please contact the Brookhaven Police Department at (601) 833-2424 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 823-0150.

