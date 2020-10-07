Suspects wanted for burglarizing church on Watkins Dr. in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - On Wednesday, U.S. Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith announced an award of almost $3.5 million in telemedicine and distance learning grants to five healthcare and educational organizations in Mississippi.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Distance Learning and Telemedicine Grant Program awards will support multi-county projects led by the Delta Health Center, Inc., Greenwood-Leflore Hospital, Coahoma Community College, Copiah-Lincoln Community College, and the Pearl River County School District.