Suspects wanted for burglarizing church on Watkins Dr. in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find several suspects who burglarized a church in September 2020.

The burglary happened in the 5000 block of Watkins Drive.

If you know who the suspects are, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

