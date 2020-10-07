Suspects wanted for burglarizing church on Watkins Dr. in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find several suspects who burglarized a church in September 2020.
The burglary happened in the 5000 block of Watkins Drive.
If you know who the suspects are, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
