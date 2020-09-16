Severe Weather Tools

Suspects wanted for burglarizing home on Hanging Moss Road in Jackson

News
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to identify three suspects who burglarized a home on Hanging Moss Road earlier this month.

Police said a man and two women broke into the home.

If you recognize the individuals shown in the videos, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

Video Courtesy: JPD

