Suspects wanted for firing shots into Jackson home in November

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to identify the suspects responsible for firing multiple shots into a home.

The incident happened at a home in the 900 block of Rutherford Drive in November 2020. There’s no word on any injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

Video Courtesy: JPD

