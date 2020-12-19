Suspects wanted for firing shots into Jackson home in November

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to identify the suspects responsible for firing multiple shots into a home.
The incident happened at a home in the 900 block of Rutherford Drive in November 2020. There’s no word on any injuries.
Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
Video Courtesy: JPD
