Suspects wanted for gas station burglary in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men are wanted in connection to a local business burglary in Rankin County. The incident occurred at ED’s Quickie gas station in Star on Tuesday, February 9.

When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered that the glass on the front doors had been smashed and multiple items had been taken.

After a review of the store security by investigators, the cameras showed two men arriving in a U-Haul truck entering though the front door of the store, which they destroyed. Deputies said the suspects took several hundred dollars worth of merchandise, including numerous cartons of various types of cigarettes.

Investigators said after exiting the store with the merchandise, the suspects left in the U-Haul truck traveling North on Highway 49.

Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a reward up to $2,500.00. If you have information please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477), or submit a tip online or with your mobile device at www.P3tips.com.