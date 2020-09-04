Suspects wanted for Saint Ann St. burglaries in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to identify the suspects wanted for burglarizing vehicles last week.

The burglaries happened in the area of Saint Ann Street. Police said the vehicle used in the burglaries appears to be a small, dark colored hatchback or crossover type vehicle.

If anyone has information about the burglaries, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

LATEST STORIES: