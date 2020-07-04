Suspects wanted for several car burglaries in Brandon

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Brandon Police Department is searching for the suspects connected to a series of car burglaries near Shiloh Parkway.

The most recent incident occurred around 5:18 a.m. Friday, July 3.

According to police, the three suspects entered Glynn Wycke 3 Subdivision along Shiloh Parkway in a dark color four-door sedan.

Two of the suspects exited the vehicle, while the third suspect waited in the vehicle with the lights on and the car running. ‬

‪One of the suspects walked up and attempted to enter a vehicle on Westwood Drive, carrying what appeared to be a pistol in his hand.

‪At approximately 5:34 AM, all three suspects are seen leaving Glynn Wycke 3 Subdivision. They turned North onto Shiloh Parkway traveling toward Hwy 80. ‬

The suspects are believed to have committed additional auto burglaries in Acadian Court and on E. Towne Dr. in the Shiloh parkway area.

‪Anyone with information on the suspects’ identities is encouraged to contact the Brandon Police Department at 601-825-7225.‬