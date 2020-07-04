Suspects wanted for several car burglaries in Brandon

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Brandon Police Department is searching for the suspects connected to a series of car burglaries near Shiloh Parkway.
The most recent incident occurred around 5:18 a.m. Friday, July 3.
According to police, the three suspects entered Glynn Wycke 3 Subdivision along Shiloh Parkway in a dark color four-door sedan.
Two of the suspects exited the vehicle, while the third suspect waited in the vehicle with the lights on and the car running.
One of the suspects walked up and attempted to enter a vehicle on Westwood Drive, carrying what appeared to be a pistol in his hand.
At approximately 5:34 AM, all three suspects are seen leaving Glynn Wycke 3 Subdivision. They turned North onto Shiloh Parkway traveling toward Hwy 80.
The suspects are believed to have committed additional auto burglaries in Acadian Court and on E. Towne Dr. in the Shiloh parkway area.
Anyone with information on the suspects’ identities is encouraged to contact the Brandon Police Department at 601-825-7225.