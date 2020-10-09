Severe Weather Tools

Tracking the Tropics

Interactive Radar

Hurricane Preparedness Tips

MEMA_14858

How to Download 12 News Weather App

Suspects wanted for stealing cargo trailer on Harris St. in Jackson

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find several suspects wanted for felony theft.

Police said the suspects took a cargo trailer from the 700 block of Harris Street last week.

If you recognize the vehicle or have any information about the crime, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

Video Courtesy: Jackson police

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories