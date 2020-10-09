Suspects wanted for stealing cargo trailer on Harris St. in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find several suspects wanted for felony theft.
Police said the suspects took a cargo trailer from the 700 block of Harris Street last week.
If you recognize the vehicle or have any information about the crime, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
Video Courtesy: Jackson police
