Suspects wanted for stealing golf cart from Flora business

FLORA, Miss. (WJTV) – The Flora Police Department is working to find the burglary suspects who took a golf cart from a business.

According to Crime Stoppers, the burglary happened on January 18 at the Magnolia Carts and Equipment located at 116 Edwards Circle. Officers said a 2016 EZGO TXT inferno red golf card (Serial #3180614) was missing.

Surveillance video from a local grocery store showed a black Ford F-150 pull into the parking lot. The vehicle was occupied by a driver and a passenger.

Investigators said a man wearing a camouflage jacket and pants, white t-shirt, camo hat, and red shoes exited the driver seat and went to the Coke machine. The vehicle then pulled over to Magnolia Carts and Equipment and backed out. Surveillance showed the vehicle leaving with the golf cart on a trailer.

If you know who the suspects are, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip online at www.P3tips.com. If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could get a $2,500 reward.