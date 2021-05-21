Suspects wanted in connection to multi-county crime spree in Mississippi

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Brookhaven police are working to find two suspects accused in a crime spree. They are considered armed and dangerous.

According to Chief Kenneth Collins, the suspects carjacked a woman in Jackson and took her vehicle. He said they traveled to Brookhaven and broke into Southern Pawn, before traveling to Hazlehurst to break into another business.

Crime spree suspects accused of breaking into Brookhaven business. (Courtesy: Brookhaven PD)

Collins stated officers pursued the two suspects and were shot at.

“If my officers would have encountered these individuals, I have no doubt in my mind we would have had a shootout. My word to these individuals is, ‘Stay out of Brookhaven and don’t come back,'” said Collins.

If you know who the suspects are, contact the Brookhaven Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).