Suspects wanted in Pike County for string of armed robberies

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects responsible for multiple armed robberies.

The incidents happened at Dollar General on Highway 570 West on Monday, June 22 and Friday, August 28. The other robbery occurred at Marathon on Highway 98 East.

If you know any information on their whereabouts, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-684-0033 or Central Dispatch at 601-783-2323

LATEST STORIES: