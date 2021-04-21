SWAC 2021 Football Championship to be played in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) announced the upcoming 2021 Cricket Wireless SWAC Football Championship will be held at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson.



“We’ve made the decision to relocate the upcoming SWAC Championship game to a neutral site location due to the COVID-19 related game cancellations that directly impacted Alabama A&M and Arkansas-Pine Bluff,” said SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland.



“The canceled games would have ultimately assisted the Conference Office in determining a host institution for the championship game using our existing hosting tiebreaker policy. Without having the ability to thoroughly evaluate both teams using that policy we felt the only fair and equitable decision that could be made was to move the game to a neutral site location,” he continued.



“The City of Jackson is thrilled to serve as host for the SWAC Championship game and grateful for the opportunity to present Jackson to all of our visitors and friends,” said Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba. “The atmosphere surrounding football in Jackson offers a great sense of place and pride in our community and this event will provide a welcomed economic boost as part of Jackson’s 52 week tourism strategy.”

The championship game is scheduled to be played on Saturday, May 1 at 2:00 p.m. CST and will be broadcast live on ESPN2 and available live and on demand on the WatchESPN App.