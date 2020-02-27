SWAC Baseball Tournament to be held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The SWAC Baseball Tournament will be held in the City of Jackson for three years. The tournament will be played at Smith-Wills stadium, starting in May 2020.

SWAC Commissioner Charles McClelland, who is from Jackson, said he’s thrilled to bring the event to his hometown. He also stated that some work still needs to be done at the stadium between now and May.

“The economic impact to Jackson, Mississippi, is going to be over $2.5 million. So, we’re going to bring the fans. We’re going to bring the teams, and we’re going to bring a national television audience to Jackson, Mississippi, to show what Southwestern Athletic Conference baseball is all about,” explained McClelland.