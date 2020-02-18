Breaking News
Outflow at Barnett Reservoir reduced; flash flooding possible on Tuesday

Severe Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Outlooks, Watches & Warnings

How to Download the 12 News Weather App

Submit Weather Pics

SWAC-MEAC Tournament canceled due to flooding in Jackson

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Overtime-KSG announced that the SWAC-MEAC Tournament scheduled to be played at Smith Wills Stadium in Jackson has been canceled due to local flooding.

Jackson and surrounding areas have experienced record flooding with mandatory evacuations, displacements, a mandatory boil water crisis and the threat of continuing rains over the next days. 

Overtime-KSG released the following statement:

This is unfortunate for many in Mississippi and to put others in danger or in harm’s way for a baseball tournament just seemed unsafe and unfair to the schools and fans that would have had to travel from as far as North Carolina, Illinois, and Florida.  Our decision was to do what was best and safest for all involved.

Tim Bennett, Overtime-KSG

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories