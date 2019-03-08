SWAC WBB: JSU 69, Alabama A&M 51

ROMA, Texas (Border Report) -- Dirty and sweating profusely, Victor Hernandez sat on the front stoop of a house surrounded by U.S. Border Patrol agents recently in this rural Starr County town.

The 32-year-old from El Salvador led agents on an unsuccessful chase after sprinting from the Rio Grande on Thursday. He ran on the rooftops of homes and through bushes, he told Border Report moments after he was caught in the pre-dawn hours.