Swan Lake Drive timber bridge closed until further notice

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson’s Public Works Department will close the small timber bridge on Swan Lake Drive until further notice.

The bridge is located next to 260 Swan Lake Drive near Rainey Road.

During the closure, the bridge will be inspected and repairs will be made.

