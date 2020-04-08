Sweet Peppers Deli in Hattiesburg guarantees health standards amid COVID-19 outbreak

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Sweet Peppers Deli in Hattiesburg said they’re taking extra precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alex Tubb, who is the general manager of the restaurant, said they have changed their cleaning standards for the better with the creation of thirty minute cleaning checklist. He said it will allow health standards to be met for the public and their employees.

At the start of shifts, employees are to wipe down counters and doors in addition to other surfaces used for service and again every thirty minutes of their shifts. Employees have also been instructed to change gloves after every transaction in order to ensure the highest level of cleanliness for every one.

When the pandemic is over Sweet Peppers intends to keep these standards of cleanliness.

With the shelter-in-place order in effect, restaurants can only remain open for drive-thru, curbside, and/or delivery service.