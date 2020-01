JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Sweetie Pie’s in Jackson is back in business at a new location after business-related issues caused the restaurant to close their doors in August 2019.

Co-owner, Tim Norman, announced on social media that the eatery will now operate at 110 East South State Street downtown.

According to initial reports, the relocation stemmed from problems with the property owner of the Plaza Building along Congress and Amite in Jackson.