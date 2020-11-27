Sweetie Pie’s Tim Norman won’t face death penalty in murder for hire case

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Federal prosecutors said they will not seek the death penalty against Timothy Norman for the 2016 killing of his nephew Andre Montgomery.

Norman and alleged co-conspirator Terica Ellis have been charged with murder for hire in their alleged role in a scheme that led to Montgomery’s shooting death near a park in St. Louis, Missouri.

A death penalty review process is still pending for another alleged co-conspirator, 29-year-old Travell Anthony Hill, who is also charged with conspiracy to commit murder for hire in the case.

Norman, is the son of Sweetie Pie’s owner Robbie Montgomery, and the victim, who was her grandson, appeared on “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s,” which ran for five seasons on the Oprah Winfrey Network.

