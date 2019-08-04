“Swift justice” and death sought for alleged El Paso shooter

A couple embrace at the makeshift memorial for the victims of Saturday mass shooting at a shopping complex in El Paso, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

EL PASO, Tex. (WJTV)- Law enforcement in El Paso announce Sunday that prosecutors will seek the death penalty for the 21-year-old accused of killing 20 people Saturday.

Patrick Wood Crusius was swiftly captured alive and is now accused of a hate crime for the mass shooting outside an El Paso shopping center and with such charge comes ultimate punishment- death.

El Paso County District Attorney Jaime Esparza said the state charge is “capitol murder, so he is eligible for the death penalty.”

“We will seek the death penalty,” Esparza added.

El Paso’s chief of police said Crusius is cooperating and is forthcoming with information.

FBI agents have searched three Dallas-area homes connected to Crusius.

Craig LeBlanc/Neighbor

I never expected to see FBI and ATF and DEA agents running around our neighborhood, but it’s crazy.”

The FBI finished going through the home Sunday morning.

Crusius graduated Plano Senior High in 2017 before attending Collin College in McKinney, Texas.

U.S. Attorney John Bash said “We are treating this as a domestic terrorism case and we’re going to do what we do to terrorists in this country, which is to deliver swift and certain justice.”