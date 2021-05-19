“Symphony at Sunset” to be held at Vicksburg National Military Park

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Friends of Vicksburg National Military Park and Campaign announced the Mississippi Symphony Orchestra will perform on Saturday, May 29. The event will be part of “Symphony at Sunset,” which starts at 7:00 p.m. at the park.

For the safety of all in attendance and the performers, some modifications have been made to the annual event. Instead of shuttles, there will be a drop off and pick up zone for attendees, with offsite parking available. Handicapped parking is available in the VNMP Visitor Center parking lot. Offsite parking is being provided by Vicksburg Hampton Inn and Suites.

Concert attendees are asked to drop off guests at the Visitor Center at the park, then cross the street to park at Vicksburg Hampton Inn and Suites, where designated parking will be available. Following the concert, guest may be picked up from the same area.

Attendees are asked to bring their lawn chairs and blankets. The pops and patriotic concert is free of charge and open to the public.