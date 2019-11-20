Syracuse U says report of supremacist screed was likely hoax

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse University’s chancellor says reports that a white supremacist manifesto was sent to some students’ cellphones “was probably a hoax.”

Kent Syverud told the University Senate Wednesday authorities haven’t found anyone who directly received the screed, which had seemed to further a series of racist episodes on the central New York campus.

Authorities said Tuesday they’d gotten reports that the document was posted in an online forum and that attempts were made to send it to students’ cellphones at a campus library Monday night via AirDrop. It’s a file-sharing service that lets iPhone users send files to iPhones or iPads near them.

Officials said the manifesto appeared to be copied from one written by a man accused of killing 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand in March.

___

Information from: The Post-Standard, http://www.syracuse.com