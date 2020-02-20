Taking advantage of your tax refund

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– You may have already filed your taxes and if you are expecting to get a refund when will you get it ?
Jade Bulecza has the answers and how one woman plans to spend hers.
The IRS has already started accepting your tax returns. That means chances are you could already be spending your tax refund.
Tax refunds are often a welcome site after the headache of filing those taxes.
Deborah Jackson got a few thousand dollars last year. It helped her sell her home.
“I was able to update the roof that I moved from, brand new, yes indeed, so that was helpful,” said Jackson.
This year she plans to use her refund for a vacation.
Before Deborah Jackson went to a tax preparer she was filing her own returns, not seeing a refund. She found a benefit in hiring someone.
“The main thing is, if you don’t know, go and see a reputable tax preparer so you are aware of the things you can claim so you won’t miss out on getting a refund and you could be leaving money on the table,” said Erica Carter, a tax expert.
The IRS issues most refunds in less than 21 days. That’s when you e-file.
If you’ve mailed your return and it’s been more than six weeks you should contact the IRS.
Now if you claim the earned income tax credit or additional child tax credit your refund may be on hold. That’s because the Protecting Americans from Tax Hikes Act doesn’t allow the IRS to issue refunds before mid-February with those credits. The IRS says you can expect your refund the first week of March.
If you want to keep track of your refund, you can download the IRS2GO mobile app right to your cellphone. You can also follow your state refund.