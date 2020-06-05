Taking care of business: Voting, 2020 Census and COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson talked to 12 News about voting, the 2020 Census and the impact COVID-19 could have on voting.

Earlier this week, Watson said he opposes widespread use of mail-in voting, even during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the upcoming deadlines for voting in Mississippi:

June 13 – UOCAVA Voter Registration Deadline

June 20 – In-Person Absentee Voting Deadline

June 22 – Mail-In Absentee Ballot Deadline

June 23 – UOCAVA Absentee Ballot Deadline

There is also a Mississippi Voter Information Guide on the Secretary of State’s website.