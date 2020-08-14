Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility inmate dies after fight with another inmate

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC), an inmate died after a fight with another inmate at the privately-operated Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility in Tutwiler.

Officials said Lester Andre Henderson, 36, died before being transported to a hospital Wednesday evening. He was sentenced to 15 years on May 2, 2013, for unlawful touching of a child in Harrison County.

Facility administrators notified MDOC’s Corrections Investigation Division (CID), which is assisting the private prison in its investigation. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation also is involved. The investigation into this death is ongoing.

The MDOC contracts with the private prison operator, CoreCivic, to house state inmates.

