TANF families to receive additional financial assistance from MDHS

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than 1,500 low-income Mississippi households will receive a one-time payment of $1,000 in emergency financial assistance under an initiative administered by the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS).

The funds will be available this holiday season to Mississippi families with children who qualify for TANF. They will receive short-term benefits to help deal with a specific crisis or episode of need.

To be eligible for this financial payment, individuals must be a resident of Mississippi and an active TANF recipient. Each eligible recipient will receive a letter informing them of the Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund (PEAF) payment.

MDHS began distributing the benefits on December 17, 2021, to recipients’ accounts via their Way2Go card. If a family receives notice of PEAF eligibility but does not receive payment via their Way2Go card, call the local county office.

To apply for TANF, please click here.