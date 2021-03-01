Target Golf returns to Trustmark Park

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Target Golf at Trustmark Park will return on March 11. The golfing experience is a 9-hole target-style course with tee boxes set up on an elevated platform beneath the giant scoreboard in left field.

Aim for targets to win prizes from the Braves, Edwin Watts Golf, Bass Pro Shops, Southern Beverage Co., Waffle House, Donut Factory and Raising Cane’s.

The fee is $100 per bay per half-hour, up to five golfers per bay. Golfers will receive a hot dog and beverage. Golfers may pre-purchase Thirsty Thursday buckets (5) of beer for just $10. Other food and beverage items will be available in the Yuengling Picnic Pavilion.

Choose your tee time! (which will be set in half-hour increments from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.).

For tee times and to learn more about booking your outing, please contact david.kerr@braves.com or call 601-664-7607.

*Players *MUST* provide their own clubs and only be permitted to use a pitching wedge.

*Players are asked to arrive 10 minutes before their tee time at the outfield entrance on the north side of Trustmark Park to check-in.

*Players that wish to play with family members or friends are asked to book consecutive tee times while observing social distancing.