Target will kick off holiday sales this weekend

(CNN) – Target is kicking off its holiday sales this weekend. The company announced what it called “Holi-deals” in an ad released on Wednesday.

The retailer will hold its Black Friday preview sale on Friday and Saturday. Officials said the sale will offer four times more deals than it did last year. Black Friday sales will be up for grabs online on Thanksgiving morning.

Target said its physical stores will open at 5:00 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day and stay open until 1:00 a.m. on Friday, before reopening at 7:00 a.m.

The company said its holiday deals will include savings on thousands of items.